CBS 17 Job Alert – Nestle and Wireless Express are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A big draw for a lot of people when looking for a new job is finding one which offers benefits.

Earlier this year Nestle announced the need for thousands of employees, and I found a local opening which could appeal to a lot of people.

They need a merchandiser in Raleigh. You’ll stocks shelves, displays, and coolers, coordinate delivery schedule to assigned stores, and communicate with store managers to set up arrival times.

Benefits include medical, dental, paid time off, and 401(k).

Sprint by Wireless Express needs retail consultants at their store in Fayetteville.

This is a very customer-focused job. You’re expected to help customers with their services plans and their wireless devices, work to save them money, and spend time focusing on personalizing the experience.

Have a high school diploma and a year of sales experience.

It is both hourly pay and commission.

Medical benefits kick in after 60 days, and 401(k) kicks in after a year. Tuition assistance is also available.