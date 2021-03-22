CBS 17 Job Alert: New study reveals hopes, fears of employees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Forty percent of workers are worried their jobs will be obsolete in the next five years, according to a new study of PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP.

The finding was one of many from a global survey of 32,000 people worldwide. Respondents were from every age group, education level, socioeconomic level and employment status.

While it sounds somewhat ominous, Buchan Sethi with PWC said the study showed people are willing to adapt.

“There is a need to reskill, hopefully within those institutions or other roles in demand,” said Sethi.

The term “reskilling” came up repeatedly, and 77% of respondents said they’d do it to stay employed.

“It might mean someone who is working in retail is now working in healthcare,” said Sethi. “They need to reskill to understand technology, understand regulations, understand healthcare.”

Other key findings were a majority of younger people say they are more focused on maximizing income instead of “making a difference,” something which contradicts past assumptions about Gen Z.

A whopping 90% of people who are now working remotely do not want to go back to a traditional commute and office setting.