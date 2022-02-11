CBS 17 Job Alert – NFL Backup QB

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Yes, you read our headline correctly. CBS 17 wanted to have some fun with this morning’s Job Alert ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Going into the big game this weekend, All Home Connections, the online authorized sales agent of AT&T, compiled a list of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL by the minute as of 2020.

Anyone who keeps up with today’s aged quarterbacks will have signal-callers such as Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, now-retired Tom Brady, and maybe even Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff come to mind as the highest-paid guys in the league.

While true, when it comes to per minute of playing time, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Jacoby Brissett, left, and Easton Stick make the most money per minute as quarterbacks in the NFL (Getty Images).

Leading the charge is current Miami Dolphins’ backup QB Jacoby Brissett, who made $956,975 per minute of during his playing time in Indianapolis as of 2020. Following him, four backups also rounded out the top-five.

There was only one starting QB in the top-10, Jameis Winston of the New Orleans Saints, who came in at No. 10. He made $114,638 per minute with his new contract in the Big Easy.

Guys like Goff and Brady? Way down on the list at No. 20 and 21 respectively.

While it’s likely a job as a backup QB, or a spot in the NFL is not for you, as always, if you are looking for a job you can head over to the job alert tab on this website and search through thousands of openings. Although, we’re certain none will pay nearly a million dollars per minute.