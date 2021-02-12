CBS 17 Job Alert – Nichols Financial Services and Second Nature are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Friday’s Job Alert is focused on the need for customer service and retention in what is a very competitive economy. 

Nichols Financial Services is looking for an Administrator/Customer Service Representative.

The job is in Raleigh. It involves processing of contracts and entering customer data. It also includes processing credit applications and collecting past-due bills. A high school diploma and some college or business school training is needed. Benefits are available. 

To apply, click here.

Second Nature in Raleigh needs a customer care associate. This involves a lot of communication with clients, plus documenting those questions and any solutions offered. 

Retail and six-month call center experience is needed, as well as the ability to type 50 words per minute. 

To apply, click here.

