CBS 17 Job Alert – Nichols Financial Services and Second Nature are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Friday’s Job Alert is focused on the need for customer service and retention in what is a very competitive economy.

Nichols Financial Services is looking for an Administrator/Customer Service Representative.

The job is in Raleigh. It involves processing of contracts and entering customer data. It also includes processing credit applications and collecting past-due bills. A high school diploma and some college or business school training is needed. Benefits are available.

To apply, click here.

Second Nature in Raleigh needs a customer care associate. This involves a lot of communication with clients, plus documenting those questions and any solutions offered.

Retail and six-month call center experience is needed, as well as the ability to type 50 words per minute.

To apply, click here.