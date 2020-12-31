CBS 17 Job Alert — Noodles & Company and Cracker Barrel are hiring managers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is focused on the restaurant industry.

Even though it’s been a rough year, there are plenty of opportunities for people with past experience.

Noodles & Company is looking for general managers at locations in both Cary and Morrisville.

The company offers benefits like 401(k) and even tuition reimbursement.

Since the manager will lead the entire staff, past experience is needed.

Cracker Barrel is always a hugely popular chain, and there is an opening for a manager at the location in Sanford.

Two years of past management experience is necessary, and a bachelor’s degree in hospitality or a similar field is preferred, but not necessary.