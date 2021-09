CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) - A Mecklenburg County organization is going neighborhood by neighborhood in hopes of preventing escalating violence in the Queen City. The Mecklenburg County Council of Elders started a "no shooting zone" campaign late last year.

Organizers looked at zip codes across the county that had high levels of violence and approached neighborhood associations about installing “no shooting zone” signs, which are now being enforced by CMPD officers.

"I for one, as a citizen of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, am not going to hide behind my door, unless behind my door is where everything is happening,” said C. Maria Macon, the Founder of the Mecklenburg County Council of Elders.