CBS 17 Job Alert – Office of State Human Relations and Closet Factory are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is for people are looking for either temporary or part-time jobs.

The Office of State Human Relations in Wake County needs a temporary, full-time Administrative and Data Entry Specialist.

You will need to have a high school diploma and two years of data entry experience. The job pays $20 per hour.

If you’re looking for something part-time, Closet Factory needs a Product Demonstrator.

It is Thursday through Sunday availability and you will work anywhere from 16 to 24 hours a week.

It’s important to be a people person and be comfortable talking to anyone.

More headlines from CBS17.com: