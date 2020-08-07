CBS 17 Job Alert – Office of State Human Relations and Closet Factory are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is for people are looking for either temporary or part-time jobs.
The Office of State Human Relations in Wake County needs a temporary, full-time Administrative and Data Entry Specialist.
You will need to have a high school diploma and two years of data entry experience. The job pays $20 per hour.
If you’re looking for something part-time, Closet Factory needs a Product Demonstrator.
It is Thursday through Sunday availability and you will work anywhere from 16 to 24 hours a week.
It’s important to be a people person and be comfortable talking to anyone.
