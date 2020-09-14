CBS 17 Job Alert – Olive Garden hiring multiple positions at new location in Brier Creek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Monday’s Job Alert is focused on Olive Garden. The parent company reached out to CBS 17 because they need more than 100 workers for a new restaurant in Brier Creek near RDU.

The Brier Creek location is hiring multiple positions, including line cooks, prep cooks, bartenders, bussers and hosts.

Depending on the position, Olive Garden offers paid time off and sick time – 401k – and healthcare.

The Olive Garden in Cary is looking to hire a restaurant manager.

Strong leadership skills and past managerial experience are both a must. You’ll also oversee things like daily temperature checks for workers and ensuring proper social distancing for customers.