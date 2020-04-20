CBS 17 Job Alert – Omni Interactions, Extended Stay America are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While millions of people are looking for jobs, there are companies in desperate need of workers.

For people in need of a job who cannot leave home, this could be a great opportunity. Omni Interactions is looking for people to work from home for a call center. These jobs are for all shifts, including overnight. You’ll provide support for clients in industries which include hospitals and hotels.

A lot of people in the hospitality industry are dealing with reduced hours, if not a loss of work altogether. However, Extended Stay America is hiring a lot of workers. A check of their website shows 68 openings in Raleigh, Cary, and Durham.

