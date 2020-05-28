CBS 17 Job Alert – Orange County bus drivers, Robeson County detention officers needed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even though our students are spending the end of this school year at home, local school districts are planning ahead for the return of students in the fall.

Orange County Schools reached out to CBS 17 for helping finding bus drivers.

The jobs start at $14.95 per hour, with annual increases. The position also comes with a flexible school and benefits.

Click here for more information.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office also reached out to CBS 17 as they look for people to work as detention officers.

Officers work just 14 days a month on 12 hour shifts.

The office will even cover the cost of training at the Robeson Community College.

Click here to send an email inquiry.

More headlines from CBS17.com: