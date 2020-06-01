CBS 17 Job Alert – Orange Theory, Hilldrup Moving & Storage are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some people took time off during quarantine to exercise and get in shape.
If you’re looking to turn your muscle into money, there are two opportunities that might appeal to you.
The hugely popular Orange Theory needs a senior sales associate at their location near Southpoint Mall in Durham. It is a full-time job, and you’ve got to be passionate about helping people with their health and exercise goals.
You’ll need to be OK with wearing orange because – according to the ad – “trust us, you’ll be wearing lots of it.”
One nice perk? You can work out for free.
If you feel like flexing some muscle, Hilldrup Moving and Storage is looking for both drivers and movers.
Drivers must have two years experience, the ability to mange crews, load, and unload shipments. The job pays $15 to $25 per hour, based on license and experience.
They also need movers who can lift up to 50 pounds and be able to stand for six hours. They will also need to help with packing and loading.
Pay is $11 to $15 dollars per hour. You can send an email to this address to apply.
