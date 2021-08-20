CBS 17 Job Alert – Outback and Food Lion are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on the hospitality and retail industries, both of which have seen a huge surge in job openings according to the jobs website Indeed.

CBS 17 is being contacted almost daily by companies in these industries hosting job fairs, in need of workers.

Outback is a prime example.

They contacted us with a virtual job fair on Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are openings at all stores across our area.

Servers and line cooks are most in need. Outback offers discounts on cellphones and gyms, plus tuition discounts on some culinary skills.

Another company looking to hire is Food Lion.

There are open interviews at each of the 1,100 stores on Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can just walk into the store and meet with store leadership. The positions vary – some full-time, others part-time.

A similar job fair held in July resulted in the hiring of 8,000 workers.