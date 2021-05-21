CBS 17 Job Alert – Outback Steakhouse and eGourmet Solutions are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert focuses on one of the biggest national chain restaurants in the country and a worker shortage.

Outback Steakhouse has a two-day hiring event in Raleigh on June 2 and 3.

All hourly positions are available, including servers and cooks. The company is offering discounts on cellphones, as well as health club memberships to lure in workers.

The hiring is going on in-person and online from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The expansion of a North Carolina-based company is today’s second Job Alert.

Food distribution company eGourmet Solutions is expanding its warehouse and adding 40 new jobs in Wallace in Duplin County.

The company provides fulfillment services for e-commerce orders of frozen and refrigerated goods.

The exact timeline has yet to be released, but existing employees with eGourmet average $36,000 a year – higher than the average in Duplin County.