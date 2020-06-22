CBS 17 Job Alert – Panera Bread and Firehouse Subs are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the economy continues to reopen, there are more and more jobs for people with a history of working in the food service industry.

The catering industry was dealt a major blow, but Panera Bread has 23 openings for catering coordinators in central North Carolina.

You’ll work with clients, both new and existing, about meeting their needs and coordinating delivery services. You will need to have a car and a clean driving record in case you need to help with deliveries.

Panera offers a lot of perks like health benefits and 401(k), along with an education discount.

Firehouse Subs reached out to CBS 17 because of the need for employees.

They are looking for both team members and shift leaders.

Pay varies on experience, but you’ll get a nice discount on food and the company is really big about promoting from within.