CBS 17 Job Alert – Panther Group and Amica Insurance are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Openings in customer service always get a lot of interest, and there are plenty of openings. 

The Panther Group in Morrisville needs a customer service specialist, specifically helping people with enrollment for the North Carolina Medicaid Transformation program. 

You must be okay handling a large volume of calls, understand how Medicaid works and have three years experience in a call center. 

To apply, click here.

Amica Insurance needs a customer service rep at their regional headquarters in Raleigh. 
This position involves interaction with existing customers, while also informing them of new services. Trouble shooting is a big part of the job. 

You must be okay in a high call-volume setting. A high school diploma is needed, so is past experience. Base pay is $33,000 a year. 

To apply, click here.

