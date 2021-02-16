CBS 17 Job Alert – Pearson VUE and PPD are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert looks at some jobs that haven’t been highlighted before.

Pearson VUE is looking for a test administrator in Raleigh.

Essentially, the person provides and oversees testing being given by Pearson VUE clients. This includes checking in candidates and verifying ID.

The employee will also have to troubleshoot with internal departments should there be a tech issue.

A flexible schedule is needed, and so is a year of customer service experience.

Also, you should have some proficiency in Microsoft Word.

PPD – a research organization in the science and research industry – needs an HR advisor.

This job is part of the human resources team, helping to “drive employee experience and people management philosophies.”

It is a lot of guidance and coaching for employees, including being a neutral party during any kind of conflict hearing.

This job is either home or office-based in Raleigh.