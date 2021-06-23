CBS 17 Job Alert – Pinehurst Golf Resort, other Moore County employers hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sandhills Community College reached out to CBS 17 because of the massive need for employees throughout the county.

They’ve even built a website where employers can post jobs — and there are a lot of them.

Some jobs are at one of the nation’s best-known golf destinations – Pinehurst.

The legendary resort is looking for front desk managers, spa attendants and operators, and golf course maintenance employees.

There is really a need for cooks and stewards — so much so that Pinehurst is offering a $500 sign-on bonus.

But there are jobs in pretty much any industry imaginable in the county – accounting, paramedics, a wastewater treatment instructor, plus lots of openings for cooks, servers and bartenders.