CBS 17 Job Alert – Poll looks at what workers want in a company

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert I’m going over a brand-new study that asks, “What do workers want?”

PricewaterhouseCooper polled 1,500 people of different ages and careers to come up with the answers.

As far as benefits go, these are what people want when they get a job:

1 – Unlimited vacation time or sick time

2 – Flexible hours

3 – Permanent remote work options

4 – Training opportunities

According to Bhushan Sethi with Pricewaterhouse, the last one goes hand-in-hand with what employers want.

“Demonstrate you know the business, demonstrate you know there may be different disruption events, but also that you are adaptable. Whether it is supply chain technology, client interface, that you’re adaptable to learn new skills,” he said.

The poll also asked what skills these workers think are critical for career advancement:

1 – Problem-solving

2 – Adaptability and problem solving

3 – Digital skills

4 – Emotional intelligence

Sethi described another crucial skill, especially for younger people working with more seasoned coworkers.

“Reverse Mentoring is the technical term. We’ve seen that be very relevant from each other and it doesn’t matter what level. We’re also learning new skills from other parts of our organizations,” he said.