CBS 17 Job Alert – Power Home Solar and Starbucks are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some people without a job are looking to make ends meet and others are looking for a career change.

A company called Power Home Solar is doing an expansion into the Raleigh-Durham market.

They need workers to help them launch into this new market. There is an opening for an Outside Solar Sales Consultant.

In that position you’ll educate people on solar energy usage.

You need to be willing to work evenings and weekends, have a car, a driver’s license, and the ability to travel up to 150 miles. You also need to be able to lift up to 40 pounds. Benefits kick in after 60 days.

We may be in a pandemic but people still want their coffee. Starbucks is also in need of workers – a great opportunity for someone in the service industry suddenly without a job.

There are a lot of openings for baristas throughout the Triangle alone – Apex, Cary, Morrisville, and Raleigh.

You will need to be able to multitas, have a flexible schedule, and be willing to work early mornings, nights, and holidays.

No experience is necessary.

