CBS 17 Job Alert – ProLogistix in Durham, Core-Mark in Sanford are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With record levels of unemployment, CBS 17 is here to help highlight local job opportunities in our area – and there are a lot of them.
Job website Glassdoor came out with a list of the jobs where they’ve seen a huge surge in demand in recent weeks.
One of the top 10 is warehouse workers. I’ve found a lot of opportunities locally.
Prologistix needs a warehouse lead in Durham.
This is a Monday through Friday job to help oversee the supply chain process for clients.
Because this is a lead position, past managerial experience is beneficial.
Pay starts at $15 per hour for first shift, and you will need to be OK with working overtime if needed.
Core-Mark in Sanford needs second shift workers at their warehouse.
The positions are Sunday to Thursday, with pay that starts at $12 per hour. Be OK with standing for eight hours a day, and experience with folklifts or an electric pallet is a plus.
Core-Mark also offers benefits.
