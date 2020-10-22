CBS 17 Job Alert – Property accountant, COVID-19 contact tracers needed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert looks at a huge trend right now, which is corporate recruitment.
A lot of companies turn to these agencies for help finding qualified employees in order to save time.
For example, a property accountant in Raleigh.
This is for a growing real estate agency. It is a lot of tracking expenses, financial reports, and bank reconciliations.
A four-year degree is needed and so is three year’s experience and pay starts at $55,000 per year.
Medical Edge Recruitment is a firm that helps employers find workers in the medical field.
There is a huge need for contact tracers since the start of the pandemic.
One opening is in Raleigh and the other in Durham. This person will contact people with a confirmed COVID-19 case and provide them with resources.
Be kind and empathetic since people on the other end of the phone are dealing with a traumatic event.
