CBS 17 Job Alert – Provantage and NCDMV are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert we’re looking for people who are very competent at time management.

Provantage Corporate Solutions is looking for a Scheduling Coordinator based in Raleigh. The company works with retail businesses to do things like set up in-store displays, merchandise, and help remodel.

This new hire will coordinate project teams for clients – essentially making sure the right teams go to the right client.

The person is also responsible for coordinating the hiring of temporary workers. Be OK with working long hours and weekends.

A bachelor’s degree is needed, and pay ranges from $35,000 to $40,000 dollars per year.

The North Carolina DMV has an opening for a Program Accountability Auditor based in Wake County.

You’ll run audits at all 129 license agencies, including 113 driver’s license offices, to make sure they’re operating in accordance to state laws.

There are a lot of very specific duties assigned to this position, so you’ll want to go over the opening very carefully to make sure you’re able to tackle them.

You need a bachelor’s degree and three years auditing experience.

Pay ranges from $39,000 to $67,000 per year.

More headlines from CBS17.com: