CBS 17 Job Alert – Pruitt Healthcare and Anderson Merchandisers are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is for people who are looking to make a little side money.
For example, Pruitt Healthcare needs a receptionist for every other weekend in Durham.
It is a lot of answering phones and doing some clerical work. It also involves following guidelines to protect patient privacy.
The ideal candidate has a minimum of two years experience in payroll or bookkeeping.
Anderson Merchandisers needs a part-time flex associate in both Fayetteville and Hillsborough.
Basically, you’ll help out existing merchandisers on an as-needed basis.
Be OK with lifting up to 50 pounds by yourself and be flexible with your hours, including at least four hours availability on the weekend.
Have a valid driver’s license, too, because you might be required to drive to a specific work site.
