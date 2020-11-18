CBS 17 Job Alert – Quality Tax Services is hiring, Orange County job expo set for Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is once again focused on the most in-demand jobs right now, according to the jobs website LinkedIn.

There has been a 579% increase in tax specialist jobs from just the month of November.

Quality Tax Services needs an office manager at their location on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

Past tax prep and customer service experience is needed. There is a lot of clerical work involved, too.

The job pays $15 to $20 an hour.

Over in Orange County, there is a drive-thru career expo today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Hillsborough.

This is put on by the Orange County Department of Social Services and Orange County NC Works.

There are five to 10 employers taking part and some jobs are more skilled than others, like plumbers or building management.

Others are for general laborers and maintenance.

This event is at Orange Works, located at 113 Mayo St.

You’re asked to register in advance.

More headlines from CBS17.com: