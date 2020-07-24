CBS 17 Job Alert – QVC and Wake County are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert once again focuses on customer service jobs.
The cable shopping channel QVC needs a full-time work-at-home customer service representative in Wilson.
You’ll work with customers on their purchases and help with any questions they might have. Have past experience and be an excellent communicator.
Starting pay is $13.25 an hour with increases every three months for a year.
If you have a lot of experience in customer service, Wake County needs a Customer Service Supervisor for the Department of Health and Human Services.
You need experience supervising a team of at least eight, and at least five years experience in customer service.
A high school diploma is needed. Pay ranges from $34,000 to $46,500.
