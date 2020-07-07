CBS 17 Job Alert – Raleigh 911 and Cottonwood Residential are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the CBS 17 Job Alert we try to find jobs which might not immediately come to the top of mind when doing a quick search.
For example, an emergency call taker recruit for the City of Raleigh.
You’ll be trained to take 911 calls, learn how to coordinate with emergency crews in the field, and do any kind of criminal search as necessary. You will need to have a high school diploma and pay starts at $34,000.
Cottonwood Residential is looking for a part-time customer experience specialist.
This is for the Midtown Crossing apartments in Raleigh.
You will need to be a good communicator and be willing to share your knowledge of the property and the company with potential residents.
The job is 20 hours a week, but you should have a flexible schedule since you’ll occasionally work weekends.
