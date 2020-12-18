CBS 17 Job Alert – Raleigh Amazon and Goodman Networks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– In today’s Job Alert we’re looking at Amazon and the growing demand for employees with the company or companies which assist Amazon.

Goodman Networks is looking for an In-Home Assembly Installation Technician in Raleigh.

The job involves taking larger items to customers and assembling them in either a home or office setting.

Basic computer skills, proficient use of tools, and past delivery experience are all needed.

Amazon needs an area manager based in Raleigh.

Not only is it making sure customers receive their orders, but it also involves overseeing other workers to help in the process.

You must be okay with lifting up to 49 pounds and being on your feet for as long as 12 hours a day.

A bachelor’s degree is needed, so is past managerial experience and a flexible schedule.

