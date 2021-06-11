CBS 17 Job Alert – Raleigh, Durham looking to hire more police officers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert looks at the need for more law enforcement officers in Raleigh and Durham.

There are currently 118 openings in Raleigh and there is a job fair this weekend to find candidates.

This is a jumping-off point for anyone who is interested. You’ll take the reading comprehension and physical assessment test and a completed and signed physician waiver is needed.

You must be 21 and must wear a mask. The job fair is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Raleigh Police Department Training Academy on Spring Forest Road.

For months CBS 17 has followed the need for police officers in Durham, and how the city is looking at changing some positions to more “social worker” type roles.

There is a test coming up on June 26 and 27. It is a written, physical and oral test. You must register in advance.

There is a list of qualifications you will need to meet.

There is a $5,000 signing bonus and relocation money is available.