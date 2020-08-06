CBS 17 Job Alert – Raleigh Neurology and Anheuser-Busch are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 does the Job Alert daily because we know there are a lot of people either without a job or looking for a better job.

One of the most popular jobs on our Job Alert page is to work in a call center.

Raleigh Neurology Associates has an opening for a customer service representative. You’ll set appointments for patients, plus set up incoming referrals.

You should be OK with answering between 80 and 100 calls a day on average.

It is a full-time job, and you’re asked to have a year of experience in a medical office.

They offer health benefits, 401(k), and paid time off.

Anheuser-Busch is looking for a Representative for Devil’s Backbone Brewery.

You’ll manage existing accounts and work to build new ones.

You need to have a clean driving record, an advanced degree, and it’d be great if you were a certified beer server.

More headlines from CBS17.com: