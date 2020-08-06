CBS 17 Job Alert – Raleigh Neurology and Anheuser-Busch are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 does the Job Alert daily because we know there are a lot of people either without a job or looking for a better job.
One of the most popular jobs on our Job Alert page is to work in a call center.
Raleigh Neurology Associates has an opening for a customer service representative. You’ll set appointments for patients, plus set up incoming referrals.
You should be OK with answering between 80 and 100 calls a day on average.
It is a full-time job, and you’re asked to have a year of experience in a medical office.
They offer health benefits, 401(k), and paid time off.
Anheuser-Busch is looking for a Representative for Devil’s Backbone Brewery.
You’ll manage existing accounts and work to build new ones.
You need to have a clean driving record, an advanced degree, and it’d be great if you were a certified beer server.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Father accidentally shoots 8-year-old son in Rocky Mount, police say
- The new guide to a safe summer cookout
- 13-year-old driving on grandmother’s lap says he tried to brake before hitting 5 people
- Thursday, August 8th : Celebrate Summer with a Safe BBQ
- Caregiver arrested after video shows 88-year-old Florida man being punched, slapped
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now