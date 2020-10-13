CBS 17 Job Alert – Raleigh Pawz and Merry Maids are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Heading into the holidays, there are going to be a lot of people needing extra help around the house with everyday chores.
Raleigh Pawz is looking for people to be dog walkers and help with pet sitting.
I looked over the application and it is very detailed, but based around the applicant’s availability. There is even an opportunity for a retirement savings plan.
Merry Maids has a bunch of openings for house cleaners in Raleigh, Durham, and Garner.
Be very good at cleaning, for one.
Also, have a clean driving record and be OK with physical work including lifting up to 20 pounds.
