CBS 17 Job Alert – Raleigh Realty and Southern Trust Mortgage are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is focused on the real estate industry. Even with the economy struggling, homes are still selling, and in many cases, very fast.

Raleigh Realty is looking for a Lead Coordinator.

You’ll immeaditly work with incoming leads to make sure they are ready to buy. Also, you’ll set appointments for realtor consultations.

You’ll meet with realtors weekly to make sure they’re hitting sales objectives, plus you will be making a lot of contact with customers – on the phone, by text, and by e-mail – so be a people person.

Southern Trust Mortgage is in need of a Loan Officer Assistant in Raleigh.

You’ll be working alongside top mortgage loan officers. This mean maintaining loan files, assisting customers in the mortgage loan process, plus general clerical skills.

You must be licensed by the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System and Registry, have two years mortgage experience, and a high school diploma.

