CBS 17 Job Alert – R&D Brewing and Haw River Farmhouse Ales are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Friday’s Job Alert is focused on the local brewery industry. As restrictions ease, more jobs open up.

R&D Brewing in Raleigh needs a taproom manager.

This position oversees staff, manages daily operations, and oversees regulatory compliance. The fun part is knowing and promoting the brand. Managerial experience is required.

To apply, click here.

Haw River Farmhouse Ales in Saxapaw needs a shift brewer.

It is working alongside the lead brewer to create beers, plus design and produce new seasonal beers.

Meeting government standards for things like safety and compliance. Also 3-5 years in commercial brewing is needed.

To apply, click here.