CBS 17 Job Alert – Resource Manufacturing and Hollander Sleep Products are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on something we’ve talked about for a while — the huge need for anyone in the shipping industry.

Obviously, ordering things online over the past year is the new normal. But some of these jobs aren’t just fulfilling orders.

Resource Manufacturing in Apex needs a shipping specialist.

According to the job posting, the person in this position checks to make sure the right order is shipped to the correct destination, is the right quantity, and is headed to the right place.

There is a lot of paperwork and working with delivery companies, too. You should be able to lift up to 50 pounds.

Hollander Sleep Products needs an order fulfillment clerk in Henderson.

This involves coordinating anything related to the routing of orders to make sure things are delivered in a timely manner.

This also involves working closely with production and making sure all paperwork is correct.

Being bilingual is a plus, and so is past experience working for a major shipping company.