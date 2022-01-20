CBS 17 Job Alert – RetirementLiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wednesday’s Job Alert is for those who want to step away from retirement and make a little extra cash, from retirement, in helping fill the gaps of the great resignation.

This all started with a new article in AARP talking about the need for retirees to come back to work to fill in gaps created by the great resignation. But which fields and openings are the most needed?

Retirement living put together a list.

Consultants: people will go back to their former field to provide advice and guidance either for a company, or employees.

There is also a huge demand for florists. It’s easy to find professional training and you can even specialize in specific kinds of designs.

Then, there is something called a micro farmer. According to RetirementLiving, this is great for people who want to use some gardening skills to make some extra bucks at farmer’s markets.