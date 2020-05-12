CBS 17 Job Alert – Ross and Orange Theory are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The retail industry took a major hit during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, but we’re seeing hiring begin again as people are allowed back into stores.
Ross Dress for Less is hiring retail associates for multiple locations including the location on Knightdale Boulevard in Knightdale.
Good customer service skills and knowledge of basic math is necessary. Also, be able to lift up to 25 pounds on occasion.
We’re a few weeks away from gyms reopening, but the hugely popular Orange Theory needs a senior sales associate at their location near Southpoint Mall in Durham.
It is a full-time job, and you’ve got to be passionate about helping people with their health and exercise goals.
And of course, be OK with wearing orange because – according to the ad – “trust us, you’ll be wearing lots of it.”
One nice perk? You can work out for free.
