CBS 17 Job Alert – Rug and Home Raleigh, Closets By Design are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is all about the home industry.

Be it buying new or remodeling, anything related to home improvement is huge and these businesses need workers.

Rug and Home Raleigh has a new store in the Brier Creek area of Raleigh.

The company reached out to us because they need senior managers. Obviously, the job involves overseeing staff and inventory, plus maximizing sales.

Retail experience is preferred, but the company will train employees, too.

Be OK with working weekends and working with customers to address any concerns.

Pay can run from $18 to $30 an hour including performance bonuses.

Another business looking to hire is Closets by Design. They have a booming business and need people in sales and design to keep up with demand.

There are full-time sales jobs available at locations in Fayetteville, Raleigh and Cary.

You should be creative and have a reliable car.

These are pre-set appointments so there is no cold calling involved and sales training is provided.