RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert we’re looking for opportunities that could help employees of the fire-damaged QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.

In case you didn’t know, there is a Sara Lee Bakery Plant in Tarboro.

I checked and there are a lot of openings.

There are 25 openings for general production, also machine operators, pan washers, mixers and sanitation workers.

Pay for these jobs vary but starts at $15.39.