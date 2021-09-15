CBS 17 Job Alert – Seasonal hiring events and sign-on bonuses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is all about seasonal hiring and sign-on bonuses.

Kohl’s reached out to CBS 17 because they have two national hiring events for seasonal workers.

The company needs 90,000 workers nationwide. The first hiring event is Thursday through Saturday. There are on-the-spot interviews and same-day-hiring.

Anyone who starts on or before the Sept. 25 is eligible for up to $400 in bonuses.

The trend to offer signing bonuses to find workers isn’t going anywhere.

In fact, some bonuses are getting bigger and bigger. CarMax is a prime example.

The Glenwood Avenue location in Raleigh is looking for a customer service consultant.

It is a work-from-home job with a $2,000 sign-on bonus.

The pay is $18 an hour.

You’ll connect with inbound customers by phone and e-mail to help them find a car.

That means having knowledge of the inventory. Past sales experience is needed and so is a flexible schedule.