CBS 17 Job Alert – Sheetz and Wegmans are hosting job fairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– We’re taking a look at job fairs in today’s Job Alert.

Sheetz reached out to CBS 17 because they are looking to fill 500 open positions.

The jobs are spread out across the state, so the hiring fair is essentially taking place at every single Sheetz location. This is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wegmans has a virtual job fair planned for their new store in Wake Forest. It is going on this Tuesday April 6th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m..

These are part-time openings for jobs like cashiers, customer service, and overnight stock replenishment. You’ll be contacted after you register.