CBS 17 Job Alert – Sheetz, Darden Restaurants are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert, we’re looking at companies who’ve reached out to CBS 17 because they are in need of a lot of new workers.
Sheetz needs 3,000 employees companywide, with many openings right here in central North Carolina.
The company reached out to CBS 17’s Job Alert to help in recruiting. In particular, they need people to work as store managers.
There are three dozen openings in Raleigh alone.
Darden Group, the parent company of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, reached out to CBS 17 because of immediate hiring taking place at the restaurant in Fayetteville.
There is a need for servers, cooks and bartenders, among other positions.
