CBS 17 Job Alert – Shinewater and Cellar 55 are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job alert is focused on the beverage side of the food and beverage industry, in particular, people with good selling and people skills.

Shinewater is looking for a regional brand manager based in Fayetteville.

The job revolves around finding ways to promote the public through social media, working with the sales department to raise awareness of the brand, and working with sales managers in promoting the brand to vendors.

A year of experience and a high school diploma are needed. Pay is $35,000 a year.

A beer specialist is needed at Cellar 55 in Fuquay-Varina.

It isn’t just selling drinks to customers. This job requires a lot of knowledge about beer and the brewing process. The ultimate goal is to help the owners grow the business.

The job is full-time, and pay is $12 to $14 an hour.