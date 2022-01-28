CBS 17 Job Alert – Small Business Workshop: DATE CHANGE

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has delayed a small-business owner workshop originally planned for Saturday. It will now be held on Feb. 19th.

The workshop is to help female-owned and disadvantaged business owners learn how to bid for contracts with the NCDOT.

This is not only an opportunity for these business owners to learn how to bid for a contract, but also give the NCDOT a chance to meet with potential contractors.

The meeting is from 10 a.m. until noon at the Division 8 Headquarters on DOT Drive in Carthage.

Registration is required, but it’s an easy in. All one has to do is contact Reuben Blakley at rblakley@ncdot.gov or call 910-773-8003.