CBS 17 Job Alert – Smithfield Foods hiring in Wilson

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert we’re looking for opportunities that could help employees of the fire-damaged QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.

I know it is a bit of a trek, but there are nine openings at the Smithfield Foods plant in Wilson.

These positions include production employees, a bakery plant supervisor, a production supervisor, and a plant HR generalist.

The HR job involves recruiting new workers and reviewing applicants.

Being bilingual is preferred, as is at least two past years of HR experience.