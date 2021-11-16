CBS 17 Job Alert – Social workers needed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert I am looking at a career field where an estimated 79,000 new workers are needed each year until 2030 – social work.

The number is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This is one of those career fields where a lot of think we know what the job entails, but it goes so much deeper. We’re talking about mental health crises, working with hospitals, human services agencies, schools, and private practice. Evening, weekend, and holiday work is a real possibility.

I am also highlighting an organization with which I’ve worked extensively in the past — NC Works.

One job which keeps appearing repeatedly is that of a social worker.

In fact, the first four jobs listed on the website are for social workers of various experience in Goldsboro for the Wayne County Department of Social Services.

Obviously, this is not an easy job and requires a bachelor’s degree and often a master’s degree. Based on experience and responsibility these jobs pay between $44,000 and $77,000 a year.