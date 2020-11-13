CBS 17 Job Alert – Software developers are needed in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is a massive need for software developers in North Carolina, more so than any other sector of the IT industry, according to a new report from the NC Tech Association.

“Programming has been pretty consistent,” said Dr. Keith Babuszczak, the Provost of the IT program at Wake Tech. “We had a virtual IT job fair over the summer and 23 employers came to us looking for students in IT programs.”

He explained how software development and programming are similar in the sense that programming is a more specific scope.

He attributes part of the demand to the incredible number of people who are now working from home during the pandemic, and will likely to continue to do so once it subsides.

“The need for programmers continues to grow, especially through all the new work opportunities at home. I expect the trend to continue,” he said.

