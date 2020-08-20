CBS 17 Job Alert – Southern Maryland Flooring in Cary, Aaron’s are hiring

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17’s Job Alert is designed to make sure people know about different kinds of job opportunities across central North Carolina that might not always jump out at people searching for a job.

Southern Maryland Flooring in Cary needs an Administrative Assistant.

This person will oversee accounts receivable, like sending invoices and helping with collection services. They will also do things like make sure office supplies are stocked, coordinate conference calls and web meetings, and also take notes during these meetings.

A four-year degree or equivalent experience is needed.

The job pays $16.15 an hour and comes with benefits.

Aaron’s in Smithfield needs a part-time Customer Account Adviser.

You’ll work with customers so they understand how the leasing program works, including collections on overdue accounts, and renewing leases. You’ll also oversee the return of merchandise and inspect for damage.

Be able to lift up to 50 pounds without help and 300 pounds with help.

Even part-time workers are eligible for 401(k) and paid sick time.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories