CBS 17 Job Alert – S&P Data and SYKES are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on three words that get a lot of attention – work from home.

S&P Data needs a work-from-home customer service specialist.

The company provides support for industries like finance, security and technology.

A year of customer service and call center experience is needed. A laptop with security software is also required.

The job is full-time but you need to have open availability. Benefits and bonuses are also available.

SYKES is in need of a virtual customer service and sales representative.

It is a work-from-home position, you just have to work within 60 miles of Fayetteville.

High-speed internet is required, and the company will test for it before you start.

A high school diploma, flexible schedule and two years of past experience are needed. Benefits are included.