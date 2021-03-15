CBS 17 Job Alert – S&P Data and SYKES are hiring

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on three words that get a lot of attention – work from home.

S&P Data needs a work-from-home customer service specialist.

The company provides support for industries like finance, security and technology.

A year of customer service and call center experience is needed. A laptop with security software is also required.

The job is full-time but you need to have open availability. Benefits and bonuses are also available.

SYKES is in need of a virtual customer service and sales representative.

It is a work-from-home position, you just have to work within 60 miles of Fayetteville.

High-speed internet is required, and the company will test for it before you start.

A high school diploma, flexible schedule and two years of past experience are needed. Benefits are included.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories