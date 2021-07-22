CBS 17 Job Alert – Sports Clips, Waxing the City are both hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More places are open, so people want to look their best and that has left a lot of openings in the grooming industry.

In Today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young has some prime examples that illustrate the need to find experienced, licensed employees.

A prime example is the Sport Clips Haircuts chain has a “National Signing Day” scheduled for July 26 and 27.

Hiring is going on at all 1,850 locations across the country.

There are a dozen locations in the Raleigh area. You do have to register online, and there is on-the-spot hiring taking place.

The chain “Waxing in the City” is expanding rapidly across the country and they need experienced workers with this special skillset.

There are openings for waxing specialists in Raleigh, Chapel Hill and Cary – also a GM in Raleigh.

You need certification from the state.