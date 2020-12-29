CBS 17 Job Alert — Stanley Plumbing and CMS Electric are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert we’re looking at a career that always gets a lot of attention on the website – customer service.
Stanley Plumbing in Fayetteville needs a customer service representative to not only work with new and existing clients but fulfill other duties as well.
Duties include processing orders and keeping detailed records of comments, complaints, transactions, and conversations.
Past experience and a high diploma are required.
CMS Electric in Clayton needs a customer service representative for their call center.
It isn’t just handling customer issues, but also having product knowledge.
The job is Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., with benefits and paid time off.
