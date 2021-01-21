CBS 17 Job Alert – State of North Carolina and SPC Mechanical are hiring

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert, we’re looking at office jobs.

These are always popular for people who thrive in a traditional office setting.

The state of North Carolina needs a temporary office coordinator.

The job is mostly administrative tasks – things like keeping track of records and answering phones.

Pay is $15 to $18 an hour, and two years of experience is needed.

SPC Mechanical in Cary needs a bookkeeper.

Be good with numbers and learning a lot of different apps for the jobs, plus you should be willing to learn new computer programs.

The job is full-time, with benefits, and it pays $18 to $20 an hour. You need to have a year of experience.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories