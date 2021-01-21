CBS 17 Job Alert – State of North Carolina and SPC Mechanical are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert, we’re looking at office jobs.

These are always popular for people who thrive in a traditional office setting.

The state of North Carolina needs a temporary office coordinator.

The job is mostly administrative tasks – things like keeping track of records and answering phones.

Pay is $15 to $18 an hour, and two years of experience is needed.

SPC Mechanical in Cary needs a bookkeeper.

Be good with numbers and learning a lot of different apps for the jobs, plus you should be willing to learn new computer programs.

The job is full-time, with benefits, and it pays $18 to $20 an hour. You need to have a year of experience.